Critical Insights From Blue Owl Capital Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Blue Owl Capital and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $16.75, accompanied by a high estimate of $18.00 and a low estimate of $16.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 5.81% from the previous average price target of $15.83.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Blue Owl Capital by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Raises Outperform $17.00 $16.00 Mark Hughes Truist Securities Raises Buy $18.00 $16.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $16.00 - Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $16.00 $15.50

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Blue Owl Capital. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Blue Owl Capital compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Blue Owl Capital's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Blue Owl Capital: A Closer Look

Blue Owl Capital Corp is a specialty finance company and business development company (BDC) focused on providing direct lending solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by targeting investment opportunities with favorable risk-adjusted returns, including senior secured, subordinated, or mezzanine loans and equity-related instruments. Its investment strategies are intended to generate favorable returns across credit cycles with an emphasis on preserving capital.

Financial Milestones: Blue Owl Capital's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Blue Owl Capital's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.43% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Blue Owl Capital's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 89.59%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.03%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Blue Owl Capital's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.36%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.14.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

