Critical Insights From Abbott Laboratories Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $127.4, a high estimate of $140.00, and a low estimate of $119.00. A decline of 0.93% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Abbott Laboratories is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joanna Wiensch Citigroup Lowers Buy $119.00 $128.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Lowers Overweight $140.00 $141.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $125.00 $128.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $125.00 $120.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Buy $128.00 $126.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Abbott Laboratories. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Abbott Laboratories compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Abbott Laboratories's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Abbott Laboratories's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott manufactures and markets cardiovascular and diabetes devices, adult and pediatric nutritional products, diagnostic equipment and testing kits, and branded generic drugs. Products include pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, neuromodulation devices, coronary stents, catheters, infant formula, nutritional liquids for adults, continuous glucose monitors, and immunoassays and point-of-care diagnostic equipment. Abbott derives approximately 60% of sales outside the United States.

Key Indicators: Abbott Laboratories's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Abbott Laboratories displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.23%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 12.29%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Abbott Laboratories's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.16%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Abbott Laboratories's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.68% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Abbott Laboratories's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.38.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

