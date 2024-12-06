Critical Insights From Fortrea Holdings Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on Fortrea Holdings (NASDAQ:FTRE), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $23.62, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 2.07%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Fortrea Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Coldwell Baird Lowers Neutral $25.00 $28.00 Charles Rhyee TD Cowen Raises Hold $25.00 $23.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $25.00 $20.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Raises Outperform $30.00 $28.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $20.00 $21.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $20.00 $22.00 Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $23.00 $26.00 David Windley Jefferies Lowers Hold $21.00 $25.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Fortrea Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Fortrea Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Fortrea Holdings's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Fortrea Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Fortrea Holdings

Fortrea Holdings is a late-stage contract research organization, or CRO, that provides comprehensive Phase I through IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology, and patient access solutions. The company works with emerging and large biopharma, medical device, and diagnostic companies to run their clinical trials as a functional-service provider, full-service provider, and offers hybrid trials. In 2023, Fortrea was formed as an independent, publicly traded company after Labcorp spun off its clinical development business, which it acquired via its purchase of Covance in 2015 for $6.1 billion. Fortrea has 19,000 staff members across 90 countries.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Fortrea Holdings

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Fortrea Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -5.45%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -4.13%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fortrea Holdings's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.88%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fortrea Holdings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.77%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Fortrea Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.8, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

