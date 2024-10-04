Critical Insights From First Watch Restaurant Gr Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:FWRG) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated First Watch Restaurant Gr and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $20.29, accompanied by a high estimate of $24.00 and a low estimate of $18.00. A decline of 11.13% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of First Watch Restaurant Gr among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gregory Francfort Guggenheim Lowers Buy $20.00 $24.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Maintains Hold $18.00 $18.00 Todd Brooks Benchmark Announces Buy $23.00 - Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Lowers Overweight $21.00 $27.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Maintains Hold $18.00 $18.00 Sara Senatore B of A Securities Lowers Buy $24.00 $29.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Lowers Hold $18.00 $21.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to First Watch Restaurant Gr. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of First Watch Restaurant Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of First Watch Restaurant Gr's stock.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into First Watch Restaurant Gr's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About First Watch Restaurant Gr

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch, and lunch using fresh ingredients. It generates revenues from Restaurant sales and Franchise revenues.

First Watch Restaurant Gr: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: First Watch Restaurant Gr displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 19.54%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: First Watch Restaurant Gr's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.44%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): First Watch Restaurant Gr's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.53%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): First Watch Restaurant Gr's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.66%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: First Watch Restaurant Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.28, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

