Critical Insights From First Merchants Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $46.25, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. This current average reflects an increase of 9.47% from the previous average price target of $42.25.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive First Merchants is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Damon Delmonte Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Outperform $45.00 $45.00 Damon Delmonte Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $45.00 $43.00 Nathan Race Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $50.00 $41.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $45.00 $40.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to First Merchants. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of First Merchants compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of First Merchants's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into First Merchants's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on First Merchants analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp, through its subsidiaries, provides its customers with financial services delivered locally by bankers. It offers personal banking, business banking, real estate mortgage lending, cash management services, brokerage, wealth management, and insurance. The company reports in only one segment which is community banking.

First Merchants: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: First Merchants's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.59%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: First Merchants's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 24.67%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): First Merchants's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.8%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): First Merchants's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.22% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: First Merchants's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.42, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FRME

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2021 Janney Montgomery Scott Upgrades Neutral Buy Jul 2021 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Apr 2021 Raymond James Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for FRME

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.