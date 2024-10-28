Critical Insights From Eton Pharmaceuticals Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Eton Pharmaceuticals and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $11.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $15.00 and a low estimate of $9.00. Marking an increase of 25.0%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $9.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Eton Pharmaceuticals is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chase Knickerbocker Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $15.00 $10.00 Chase Knickerbocker Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $10.00 $8.00 Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $11.00 $9.00 Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Buy $9.00 -

Get to Know Eton Pharmaceuticals Better

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc is a United States based specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products to fulfill an unmet patient need. It has four commercial rare disease products, Alkindi Sprinkle for the treatment of adrenocortical insufficiency; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of hyperammonemia, Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of hereditary tyrosinemia type 1 (HT-1). The Company has three additional product candidates in late-stage development: ET-400, ET-600, and ZENEO hydrocortisone autoinjector.

Financial Milestones: Eton Pharmaceuticals's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Eton Pharmaceuticals faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -24.36% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Eton Pharmaceuticals's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -33.51%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -21.0%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Eton Pharmaceuticals's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -9.71%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, Eton Pharmaceuticals adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

