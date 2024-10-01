Critical Insights From Establishment Labs Hldgs Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Establishment Labs Hldgs (NASDAQ:ESTA) in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $52.6, along with a high estimate of $68.00 and a low estimate of $45.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 4.36% lower than the prior average price target of $55.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Establishment Labs Hldgs's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Neutral $50.00 $45.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Neutral $45.00 $41.00 George Sellers Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $68.00 $68.00 Allen Gong JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $50.00 $61.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Lowers Neutral $50.00 $60.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Establishment Labs Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Establishment Labs Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Establishment Labs Hldgs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Establishment Labs Hldgs's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Establishment Labs Hldgs analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

About Establishment Labs Hldgs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc is a medical technology company engaged in offering medical devices and aesthetic products. It is involved in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing silicone-filled breast and body shaping implants. The company markets its products under Motiva implants Brand. It distributes its products to medical distributors; and physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the form of direct sales. Its geographical segments are Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific/Middle East, and Others.

Breaking Down Establishment Labs Hldgs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Establishment Labs Hldgs's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.15% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Establishment Labs Hldgs's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -38.94%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -33.71%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Establishment Labs Hldgs's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.85%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Establishment Labs Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.39, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ESTA

Date Firm Action From To Nov 2021 Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight Aug 2021 Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral Jun 2021 BTIG Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for ESTA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.