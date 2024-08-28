Critical Insights From Equity Lifestyle Props Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE:ELS) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $70.75, a high estimate of $73.00, and a low estimate of $68.00. Marking an increase of 3.28%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $68.50.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Equity Lifestyle Props by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $73.00 $72.00 Anthony Hau Truist Securities Raises Hold $70.00 $65.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $68.00 $68.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $72.00 $69.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Equity Lifestyle Props. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Equity Lifestyle Props compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Equity Lifestyle Props's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Equity Lifestyle Props's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Equity Lifestyle Props analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Equity Lifestyle Props

Equity Lifestyle Properties is a residential REIT that focuses on owning manufactured housing, residential vehicle communities, and marinas. The company currently has a portfolio of 451 properties across the U.S. with a higher concentration in the Sunbelt region with 38% of the company's properties located in Florida, 12% in Arizona, and 8% in California. Equity Lifestyle targets owning properties in attractive retirement destinations with over 70% of the company's properties either being age-restricted or having an average resident age over 55.

Equity Lifestyle Props's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Equity Lifestyle Props showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.65% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 20.88%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Equity Lifestyle Props's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.42%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Equity Lifestyle Props's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.39%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Equity Lifestyle Props's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.41. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ELS

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform Oct 2021 RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform Sep 2021 Evercore ISI Group Downgrades Outperform In-Line

View More Analyst Ratings for ELS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.