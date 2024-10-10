Critical Insights From Equitable Hldgs Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of Equitable Hldgs (NYSE:EQH) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $51.43, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $43.00. This current average has increased by 10.2% from the previous average price target of $46.67.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Equitable Hldgs is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $47.00 $43.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Overweight $60.00 $59.00 Alex Scott Barclays Announces Overweight $59.00 - Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $46.00 $48.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $43.00 $45.00 Mark Hughes Truist Securities Raises Buy $52.00 $44.00 Michael Ward Citigroup Raises Buy $53.00 $41.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Equitable Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Equitable Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Equitable Hldgs's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Equitable Hldgs's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Equitable Hldgs Better

Equitable Holdings Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. The company provides variable annuities, tax-deferred investment and retirement plans, employee benefits, and protection solutions for individuals, families, and small businesses. Its business segments include Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy. The Individual Retirement segment offers annuity products, the Group Retirement segment provides tax-deferred investment and retirement services, the Investment Management and Research segment consists of diversified investment management, research, and related services, and the Protection Solutions segment focuses on life insurance products.

Financial Milestones: Equitable Hldgs's Journey

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Equitable Hldgs displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 47.67%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Equitable Hldgs's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.45%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Equitable Hldgs's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 145.65%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Equitable Hldgs's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.14%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Equitable Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 67.93. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

