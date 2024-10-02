Critical Insights From Equifax Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) underwent analysis by 15 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 7 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 4 4 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $312.67, a high estimate of $380.00, and a low estimate of $271.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 13.49% increase from the previous average price target of $275.50.

The perception of Equifax by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Haas Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $375.00 $340.00 Kevin Mcveigh UBS Announces Buy $360.00 - Manav Patnaik Barclays Raises Overweight $380.00 $300.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $271.00 $250.00 George Tong Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $307.00 $277.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $340.00 - Arthur Truslove Citigroup Raises Buy $304.00 $263.00 Andrew Steinerman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $300.00 $273.00 Shlomo Rosenbaum Stifel Raises Buy $305.00 $265.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $300.00 $272.00 George Tong Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $277.00 $246.00 Jeffrey Meuler Baird Raises Outperform $290.00 $260.00 Kyle Peterson Needham Raises Buy $320.00 $305.00 Heather Balsky B of A Securities Raises Buy $286.00 $255.00 Scott Wurtzel Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $275.00 -

Along with Experian and TransUnion, Equifax is one of the leading credit bureaus in the United States. Equifax's credit reports provide credit histories on millions of consumers, and the firm's services are critical to lenders' credit decisions. In addition, over 40% of the firm's revenue comes from workforce solutions, which provides income verification and employer human resources services. Equifax generates just over 20% of its revenue from outside the United States.

Equifax's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Equifax's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.57%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Equifax's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.46% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Equifax's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.54%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Equifax's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.34%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.17, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

