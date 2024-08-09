Critical Insights From EPAM Sys Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

9 analysts have shared their evaluations of EPAM Sys (NYSE:EPAM) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated EPAM Sys and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $223.33, accompanied by a high estimate of $258.00 and a low estimate of $195.00. Experiencing a 10.87% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $250.57.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive EPAM Sys is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Friedman Susquehanna Lowers Positive $240.00 $260.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $225.00 $230.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $225.00 $200.00 Surinder Thind Jefferies Raises Buy $237.00 $202.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $200.00 - Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $230.00 $252.00 Harry Read Redburn Atlantic Announces Neutral $195.00 - Sean Kennedy Mizuho Lowers Buy $258.00 $345.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $200.00 $265.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to EPAM Sys. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of EPAM Sys compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of EPAM Sys's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

About EPAM Sys

EPAM Systems is a global IT services firm that offers platform engineering, software development, and consulting services. EPAM's largest market is North America, which represents approximately 60% of revenues. Offerings span assisting companies with new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and robotics.

Understanding the Numbers: EPAM Sys's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, EPAM Sys faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.76% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.97%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.35%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): EPAM Sys's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.66%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, EPAM Sys adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

