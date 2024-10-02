Critical Insights From Enphase Energy Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Across the recent three months, 16 analysts have shared their insights on Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 6 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 5 3 1 1

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $121.06, along with a high estimate of $153.00 and a low estimate of $70.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 0.67% from the previous average price target of $120.25.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Enphase Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $114.00 $115.00 Dushyant Ailani Jefferies Raises Hold $115.00 $111.00 Andrew Percoco Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $100.00 $98.00 Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Overweight $129.00 $131.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Raises Sell $93.00 $92.00 Chris Dendrinos RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $125.00 $130.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $115.00 $110.00 Philip Shen Roth MKM Maintains Buy $140.00 $140.00 Eric Stine Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $153.00 $147.00 Austin Moeller Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $140.00 $150.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $115.00 $120.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $120.00 $111.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $70.00 $71.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Overweight $130.00 $124.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $147.00 $140.00 Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Overweight $131.00 $134.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Enphase Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Enphase Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Enphase Energy's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Enphase Energy's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Enphase Energy analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Financial Milestones: Enphase Energy's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Enphase Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -57.33%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Enphase Energy's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.57%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Enphase Energy's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.2%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Enphase Energy's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.34%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Enphase Energy's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.47. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ENPH

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Craig-Hallum Upgrades Hold Buy Feb 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Jan 2022 Truist Securities Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for ENPH

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.