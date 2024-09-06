Critical Insights From Eaton Corp Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Ratings for Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) were provided by 8 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $348.25, with a high estimate of $385.00 and a low estimate of $315.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 1.58% increase from the previous average price target of $342.83.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Eaton Corp is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $370.00 - David Raso Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $333.00 $357.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $371.00 $376.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $315.00 $320.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $319.00 $318.00 Stephen Volkmann Jefferies Raises Buy $385.00 $370.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $318.00 $316.00 Tim Thein Raymond James Announces Outperform $375.00 -

Delving into Eaton Corp's Background

Founded in 1911 by Joseph Eaton, the eponymous company began by selling truck axles in New Jersey. Eaton has since become an industrial powerhouse largely through acquisitions in various end markets. Eaton's portfolio can broadly be divided into two parts: its electrical and industrial businesses. Its electrical portfolio (representing around 70% of company revenue) sells components within data centers, utilities, and commercial and residential buildings, while its industrial business (30% of revenue) sells components within commercial and passenger vehicles and aircraft. Eaton receives favorable tax treatment as a domiciliary of Ireland, but it generates over half of its revenue within the US.

A Deep Dive into Eaton Corp's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Eaton Corp's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.25%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Eaton Corp's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 15.64%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.16%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.55%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Eaton Corp's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.55.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

