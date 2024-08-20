Critical Insights From Dentsply Sirona Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Ratings for Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Dentsply Sirona, revealing an average target of $31.43, a high estimate of $38.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. A 5.98% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $33.43.

The standing of Dentsply Sirona among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Saxon Needham Maintains Buy $34.00 $34.00 David Saxon Needham Lowers Buy $34.00 $36.00 Jeffrey Johnson Baird Lowers Neutral $31.00 $33.00 Jonathan Block Stifel Lowers Hold $28.00 $30.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $27.00 $28.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $38.00 $38.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $28.00 $35.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Dentsply Sirona. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Dentsply Sirona compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Dentsply Sirona's stock.

About Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona is one of the world's largest manufacturers of dental equipment and supplies. It is a result of a merger of equals in 2016 between Dentsply International (manufactured dental consumables and lab products) and Sirona Dental Systems (manufactured technologically-advanced dental equipment). The firm's wide portfolio consists of dental consumables, lab products, CAD/CAM and imaging technology, medical devices, and specialty products in orthodontics, endodontics, and implantation. It distributes two-thirds of its dental consumables, technology and equipment through third-party distributors and the remaining portfolio is either sold to labs and offices through the firm's salesforce or directly to consumers (such as Byte clear aligner).

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Dentsply Sirona's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.28% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Dentsply Sirona's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.41%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.13%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dentsply Sirona's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.06%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.72.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

