Critical Insights From Dave Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $58.14, with a high estimate of $65.00 and a low estimate of $53.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 3.42% lower than the prior average price target of $60.20.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Dave among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $65.00 $65.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Maintains Buy $53.00 $53.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Maintains Buy $53.00 $53.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Announces Buy $53.00 - Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $65.00 $65.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $65.00 $65.00 Jacob Stephan Lake Street Announces Buy $53.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Dave. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Dave compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Dave's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Dave's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Dave analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind Dave

Dave Inc is a financial services company. It is engaged in offering banking app that offers its customers banking, financial insights, overdraft protection, building credit, and finding side gigs.

Dave's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Dave's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 30.84% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Dave's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.94%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.73%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dave's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.63%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Dave's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.53. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DAVE

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2019 Maxim Group Initiates Coverage On Buy Nov 2017 Craig-Hallum Upgrades Hold Buy Jun 2015 Dougherty & Co. Downgrades Buy Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for DAVE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.