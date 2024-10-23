Critical Insights From Danaher Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Danaher, presenting an average target of $290.0, a high estimate of $315.00, and a low estimate of $277.00. This current average has increased by 1.99% from the previous average price target of $284.33.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Danaher by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Catherine Schulte Baird Lowers Outperform $277.00 $278.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $278.00 $275.00 Jacob Johnson Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $315.00 - Conor McNamara RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Brandon Couillard Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $280.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Danaher. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Danaher compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Danaher's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Danaher's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Danaher

In 1984, Danaher's founders transformed a real estate organization into an industrial-focused manufacturing company. Through a series of mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures, Danaher now focuses primarily on manufacturing scientific instruments and consumables in the life science and diagnostic industries after the late 2023 divesititure of its environmental and applied solutions group, Veralto.

Danaher: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Danaher's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.86% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Danaher's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 15.79% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Danaher's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.76% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Danaher's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.12%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.34.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

