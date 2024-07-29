Critical Insights From Customers Bancorp Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Customers Bancorp, presenting an average target of $72.5, a high estimate of $79.00, and a low estimate of $57.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 12.84% increase from the previous average price target of $64.25.

A clear picture of Customers Bancorp's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Hal Goetsch B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $78.00 $77.00 Kelly Motta Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $76.00 $65.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Outperform $79.00 $56.00 Casey Haire Jefferies Lowers Buy $57.00 $59.00

Delving into Customers Bancorp's Background

Customers Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company engaged in banking activities. It provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in Lending Activities, Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, Private Banking, Deposit Products, Other Funding Sources, and Financial Products and Services. The majority of revenue is derived from commercial lending.

Customers Bancorp: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Customers Bancorp's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.71%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Customers Bancorp's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 25.86% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Customers Bancorp's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.01%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Customers Bancorp's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.22%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Customers Bancorp's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.97, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

