Critical Insights From CubeSmart Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

10 analysts have shared their evaluations of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $53.3, a high estimate of $62.00, and a low estimate of $48.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 7.94% increase from the previous average price target of $49.38.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive CubeSmart. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $50.00 $48.00 Jonathan Petersen Jefferies Raises Buy $62.00 $53.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $53.00 $52.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Neutral $54.00 $53.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Announces Outperform $56.00 - Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $52.00 $51.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $55.00 $48.00 Daniel Tricarico Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $53.00 - Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Hold $50.00 $44.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $48.00 $46.00

CubeSmart is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, and manages self-storage facilities throughout the United States. The company's real estate portfolio is composed of buildings with numerous enclosed storage areas for both residential and commercial customers to rent mainly on a month-by-month basis. Most of CubeSmart's facilities are located in Florida, Texas, California, New York, and Illinois. Cumulatively, these states account for both the majority of the square footage in the company's real estate portfolio and the majority of its revenue. The company derives nearly all of its revenue from rental income from tenants utilizing its storage facilities.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: CubeSmart displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.07%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 35.3%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): CubeSmart's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.38%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): CubeSmart's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.52%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: CubeSmart's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.07, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

