Critical Insights From Cousins Props Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Cousins Props (NYSE:CUZ), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $30.86, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $29.00. This current average has increased by 11.37% from the previous average price target of $27.71.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Cousins Props. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Powell Barclays Raises Overweight $35.00 $30.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $30.00 $29.00 Blaine Heck Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $31.00 $26.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Buy $30.00 $26.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Maintains In-Line $29.00 $29.00 David Rodgers Baird Raises Outperform $31.00 $29.00 Anthony Powell Barclays Raises Overweight $30.00 $25.00

About Cousins Props

Cousins Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust principally involved in the ownership, management, and development of properties in the Southern United States. Cousins Properties' real estate portfolio mainly comprises offices and mixed-use developments that encompass both apartment and retail space. Offices make up the vast majority of the portfolio in terms of total square footage. Cousins' assets are mainly located in Texas and Georgia, with North Carolina also playing host to a smaller amount of rental space. The company derives nearly all of its revenue in the form of rental income from its properties, the majority of which comes from its office locations. A diverse set of tenants in the cities of Houston and Atlanta represent the company's key markets.

Cousins Props's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Cousins Props displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.24%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Cousins Props's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.68% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cousins Props's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.18%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cousins Props's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.1%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Cousins Props's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.59.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

