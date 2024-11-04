Critical Insights From Coterra Energy Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Across the recent three months, 14 analysts have shared their insights on Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 9 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $30.86, a high estimate of $37.00, and a low estimate of $26.00. This current average has decreased by 5.66% from the previous average price target of $32.71.

The standing of Coterra Energy among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $32.00 $31.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $29.00 $28.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Outperform $37.00 $36.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $32.00 $35.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Overweight $31.00 $33.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $32.00 $34.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $31.00 $34.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $31.00 $34.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $27.00 $29.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $26.00 $31.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $30.00 $33.00 Leo Mariani Roth MKM Raises Buy $29.00 $25.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $31.00 $39.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $34.00 $36.00

Coterra Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's operations are primarily concentrated in three core operating areas; the Permian Basin in west Texas and southeast New Mexico, the Marcellus Shale in northeast Pennsylvania, and the Anadarko Basin in the Mid-Continent region in Oklahoma.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Coterra Energy's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.92%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Coterra Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 18.54%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Coterra Energy's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.93%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Coterra Energy's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, Coterra Energy adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

