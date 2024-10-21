Critical Insights From Comerica Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

16 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Comerica (NYSE:CMA) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 8 3 0 Last 30D 0 1 2 2 0 1M Ago 1 1 3 1 0 2M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Comerica, presenting an average target of $63.62, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $51.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $56.12, the current average has increased by 13.36%.

The standing of Comerica among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $70.00 $66.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $51.00 $43.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $70.00 $64.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Raises Neutral $70.00 $65.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Underweight $66.00 $56.00 Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Raises Neutral $65.00 $57.00 Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $63.00 $55.00 Ebrahim Poonawala B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $52.00 $55.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $64.00 $58.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $63.00 $61.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Outperform $75.00 $52.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $66.00 $53.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $58.00 $58.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $55.00 $55.00 Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $69.00 $50.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $61.00 $50.00

With assets of around $80 billion, Comerica is primarily a relationship-based commercial bank headquartered in Dallas. In addition to Texas, Comerica's other primary geographies are California and Michigan, with locations also in Arizona and Florida and select businesses operating in several other states as well as Canada and Mexico.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Comerica's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.82%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 24.27%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Comerica's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.5% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Comerica's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.25%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Comerica's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.45.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

