Critical Insights From Clearfield Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Clearfield, presenting an average target of $45.5, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 6.43% increase from the previous average price target of $42.75.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Clearfield. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Koontz Needham Raises Buy $50.00 $42.00 Tim Savageaux Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $45.00 $40.00 Scott Searle Roth MKM Lowers Buy $45.00 $47.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $42.00 $42.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Clearfield. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Clearfield compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Clearfield's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Clearfield's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Clearfield analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Clearfield

Clearfield Inc mainly designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber protection, fiber management and fiber delivery solutions for communications networks. It provides a range of products including copper assemblies, cassettes, box enclosures, fiber connectors, frames, microduct, terminals, vaults, pedestal inserts, FieldSmart, WaveSmart, and CraftSmart. The company has a global presence with the majority of the revenue derived from the United States. The company has two reportable segments namely Clearfield segment and Nestor cables segment. The majority of revenue is derived from Clearfield segment.

Clearfield: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Clearfield's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -48.6%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Clearfield's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -16.01%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Clearfield's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.04%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Clearfield's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -1.82%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Clearfield's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.05, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CLFD

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 BWS Financial Initiates Coverage On Sell Dec 2021 Needham Initiates Coverage On Buy Apr 2021 Northland Capital Markets Upgrades Market Perform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for CLFD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.