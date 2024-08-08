Critical Insights From Charles River Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Analysts' ratings for Charles River (NYSE:CRL) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Charles River, revealing an average target of $231.14, a high estimate of $290.00, and a low estimate of $191.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 11.1%.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Charles River. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Casey Woodring JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $205.00 $270.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Lowers Neutral $191.00 $239.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Lowers Outperform $239.00 $271.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $230.00 - Ann Hynes Mizuho Announces Neutral $235.00 - Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $290.00 - Charles Rhyee TD Cowen Lowers Hold $228.00 $260.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Charles River. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Charles River compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Charles River Laboratories was founded in 1947 and is a leading provider of drug discovery and development services. The company's research model & services segment is the leading provider of animal models for laboratory testing, which breeds and delivers animal research models with specific genetic characteristics for preclinical studies around the world. The discovery & safety assessment segment includes services required to take a drug through the early development process, including discovery services. The manufacturing support segment includes microbial solutions, which provides in vitro (non-animal) testing products, biologics testing services, and avian vaccine services.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Charles River's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.73% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Charles River's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.66% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Charles River's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.86%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Charles River's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.82%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Charles River's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.85.

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

