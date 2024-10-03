Critical Insights From ChargePoint Hldgs Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE:CHPT), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 2 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 2 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for ChargePoint Hldgs, presenting an average target of $2.46, a high estimate of $4.00, and a low estimate of $1.25. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 24.31% lower than the prior average price target of $3.25.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive ChargePoint Hldgs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $1.25 $1.50 Gabe Daoud TD Cowen Lowers Hold $2.00 $3.00 Michael Legg Benchmark Maintains Buy $3.00 $3.00 Chris Dendrinos RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $2.50 $3.00 James West Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $4.00 $6.00 Chris Pierce Needham Lowers Buy $2.00 $3.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ChargePoint Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of ChargePoint Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of ChargePoint Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of ChargePoint Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on ChargePoint Hldgs analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know ChargePoint Hldgs Better

ChargePoint designs, develops, and markets networked electric vehicle charging system infrastructure and cloud-based services that enable consumers to locate, reserve, and authenticate EV charging. The company's hardware product lineup includes solutions across home, commercial, and fast-charging applications. ChargePoint derives the majority of its revenue from the United States.

ChargePoint Hldgs: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: ChargePoint Hldgs's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 July, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -27.88%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: ChargePoint Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -63.46%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ChargePoint Hldgs's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -27.07%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): ChargePoint Hldgs's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.7%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, ChargePoint Hldgs adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CHPT

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Jefferies Maintains Buy Mar 2022 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Feb 2022 Needham Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for CHPT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.