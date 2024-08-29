Critical Insights From Cava Group Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Analysts' ratings for Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 16 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 4 3 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Cava Group, presenting an average target of $106.19, a high estimate of $125.00, and a low estimate of $77.00. This current average has increased by 16.18% from the previous average price target of $91.40.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Cava Group by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Harbour Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $110.00 $90.00 John Ivankoe JP Morgan Raises Neutral $90.00 $77.00 Alton Stump Loop Capital Raises Hold $122.00 $80.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Raises Neutral $115.00 $93.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $95.00 $72.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Raises Buy $115.00 $95.00 Andy Barish Jefferies Raises Buy $117.00 $94.00 Chris O'Cull Stifel Raises Buy $118.00 $110.00 David Tarantino Baird Raises Outperform $125.00 $105.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Raises Outperform $120.00 $100.00 Chris O'Cull Stifel Raises Buy $110.00 $90.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Maintains Outperform $100.00 $100.00 Brian Harbour Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $90.00 $85.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Raises Outperform $100.00 $90.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Raises Buy $95.00 $90.00 John Ivankoe JP Morgan Announces Neutral $77.00 -

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cava Group. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cava Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide estimates for the future value of Cava Group's stock.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Cava Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Cava Group

Cava Group Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants. It is the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, bringing together healthful food and bold, satisfying flavors at scale. The company's dips, spreads, and dressings are centrally produced and sold in grocery stores. The company's operations are conducted as two reportable segments: CAVA and Zoes Kitchen. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the CAVA segment.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Cava Group

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Cava Group showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 35.05% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Cava Group's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.45% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cava Group's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.36%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cava Group's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.93%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.6, Cava Group adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

