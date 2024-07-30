Critical Insights From Cava Group Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

13 analysts have shared their evaluations of Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Cava Group and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $88.92, accompanied by a high estimate of $100.00 and a low estimate of $72.00. Marking an increase of 15.23%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $77.17.

The standing of Cava Group among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nick Setyan Wedbush Maintains Outperform $100.00 $100.00 Brian Harbour Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $90.00 $85.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Raises Outperform $100.00 $90.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Raises Buy $95.00 $90.00 John Ivankoe JP Morgan Announces Neutral $77.00 - Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $72.00 $58.00 Andy Barish Jefferies Raises Buy $94.00 $72.00 Brian Harbour Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $85.00 $68.00 David Tarantino Baird Raises Outperform $92.00 $90.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Raises Outperform $90.00 $74.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Raises Buy $90.00 $73.00 Chris O'Cull Stifel Raises Buy $90.00 $66.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Raises Neutral $81.00 $60.00

Cava Group Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants. It is the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, bringing together healthful food and bold, satisfying flavors at scale. The company's dips, spreads, and dressings are centrally produced and sold in grocery stores. The company's operations are conducted as two reportable segments: CAVA and Zoes Kitchen. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the CAVA segment.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Cava Group displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 April, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 27.54%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Cava Group's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 5.4%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cava Group's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.41%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cava Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.39%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.6.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

