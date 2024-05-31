Critical Insights From Calliditas Therapeutics Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CALT), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $40.4, along with a high estimate of $45.00 and a low estimate of $39.00. Highlighting a 25.64% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $54.33.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Calliditas Therapeutics's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Yigal Nochomovitz Citigroup Announces Neutral $39.00 - Maury Raycroft Jefferies Lowers Hold $39.00 $58.00 Annabel Samimy Stifel Lowers Hold $40.00 $55.00 Arthur He HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Neutral $39.00 - Arthur He HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $45.00 $50.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Calliditas Therapeutics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Calliditas Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Calliditas Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Calliditas Therapeutics's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Calliditas Therapeutics

Calliditas Therapeutics AB is a commercial-stage biopharma company focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications, initially focusing on renal and hepatic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's pipeline candidate is TARPEYO medication to reduce proteinuria in IgA nephropathy.

Understanding the Numbers: Calliditas Therapeutics's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Calliditas Therapeutics displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 54.42%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -83.31%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Calliditas Therapeutics's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -108.21%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Calliditas Therapeutics's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -13.88%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Calliditas Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 8.46, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

