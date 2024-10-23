Critical Insights From BXP Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

During the last three months, 9 analysts shared their evaluations of BXP (NYSE:BXP), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 6 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $81.0, a high estimate of $105.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. This current average reflects an increase of 11.46% from the previous average price target of $72.67.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive BXP. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $105.00 $78.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $84.00 $77.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $82.00 $76.00 Blaine Heck Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $80.00 $73.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $78.00 $70.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $77.00 $76.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Hold $77.00 $67.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $76.00 $74.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Raises Neutral $70.00 $63.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to BXP. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BXP compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

BXP Inc. owns over 180 properties consisting of approximately 53 million rentable square feet of space. The portfolio is dominated by office buildings and is spread across major cities such as New York, Boston, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, and the Washington, D.C., region. The real estate investment trust also owns limited retail, hotel, and residential properties.

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, BXP showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.08% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.36%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): BXP's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.37% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.31%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: BXP's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.78. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

