Critical Insights From Boston Scientific Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

During the last three months, 17 analysts shared their evaluations of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Boston Scientific, presenting an average target of $90.47, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $78.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 6.88% increase from the previous average price target of $84.65.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Boston Scientific. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $98.00 $88.00 Rick Wise Stifel Raises Buy $100.00 $85.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Hold $86.00 $86.00 Marie Thibault BTIG Raises Buy $93.00 $84.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Buy $100.00 $90.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $95.00 $85.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $90.00 $82.00 Jayson Bedford Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $94.00 $91.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Buy $92.00 $90.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Raises Overweight $86.00 $78.00 Jayson Bedford Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $91.00 $85.00 Pito Chickering Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $78.00 $73.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $85.00 $85.00 Robbie Marcus JP Morgan Raises Overweight $85.00 $82.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $88.00 $83.00 David Rescott Baird Raises Outperform $91.00 $90.00 Mike Matson Needham Raises Buy $86.00 $82.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Boston Scientific. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Boston Scientific compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Boston Scientific's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Boston Scientific's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Boston Scientific analyst ratings.

Discovering Boston Scientific: A Closer Look

Boston Scientific produces less invasive medical devices that are inserted into the human body through small openings or cuts. It manufactures products for use in angioplasty, blood clot filtration, kidney stone management, cardiac rhythm management, catheter-directed ultrasound imaging, upper gastrointestinal tract diagnostics, interventional oncology, neuromodulation for chronic pain, and treatment of incontinence. The firm markets its devices to healthcare professionals and institutions globally. Foreign sales account for nearly half of the firm's total sales.

Financial Milestones: Boston Scientific's Journey

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Boston Scientific displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 14.48%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Boston Scientific's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.86%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Boston Scientific's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.61%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Boston Scientific's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.88%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Boston Scientific's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.54.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BSX

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy Feb 2022 SVB Leerink Maintains Market Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for BSX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.