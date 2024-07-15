Critical Insights From Boston Scientific Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

In the last three months, 21 analysts have published ratings on Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 12 8 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 6 6 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $84.62, a high estimate of $95.00, and a low estimate of $73.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $76.95, the current average has increased by 9.97%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Boston Scientific by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Marie Thibault BTIG Raises Buy $84.00 $80.00 Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $92.00 $79.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Buy $90.00 $87.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $81.00 $78.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $82.00 $82.00 David Roman Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $90.00 - John Eade Argus Research Raises Buy $95.00 $80.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Buy $87.00 $85.00 Anthony Petrone Mizuho Raises Buy $90.00 $85.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Raises Overweight $78.00 $70.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Buy $85.00 $79.00 Pito Chickering Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $73.00 $63.00 Robbie Marcus JP Morgan Raises Overweight $82.00 $72.00 Jayson Bedford Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $85.00 $73.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $82.00 $78.00 Anthony Petrone Mizuho Raises Buy $85.00 $80.00 Danielle Antalffy UBS Raises Buy $90.00 $74.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $82.00 $72.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $78.00 $72.00 David Rescott Baird Raises Outperform $84.00 $79.00 Mike Matson Needham Raises Buy $82.00 $71.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Boston Scientific. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Boston Scientific compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Boston Scientific's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Boston Scientific's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific produces less invasive medical devices that are inserted into the human body through small openings or cuts. It manufactures products for use in angioplasty, blood clot filtration, kidney stone management, cardiac rhythm management, catheter-directed ultrasound imaging, upper gastrointestinal tract diagnostics, interventional oncology, neuromodulation for chronic pain, and treatment of incontinence. The firm markets its devices to healthcare professionals and institutions globally. Foreign sales account for nearly half of the firm's total sales.

Boston Scientific: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Boston Scientific displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 13.78%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Boston Scientific's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 12.84%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Boston Scientific's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.53%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Boston Scientific's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.38%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.55.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

