Critical Insights From Bloom Energy Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 16 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 8 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 6 3 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $20.69, along with a high estimate of $33.00 and a low estimate of $7.00. This current average reflects an increase of 37.93% from the previous average price target of $15.00.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Bloom Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $33.00 $20.00 Manav Gupta UBS Raises Buy $33.00 $21.00 Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Raises Hold $22.00 $12.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $30.00 $20.00 Samantha Hoh HSBC Announces Hold $24.50 - Chris Dendrinos RBC Capital Raises Outperform $28.00 $15.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $28.00 $20.00 Gregory Lewis BTIG Raises Buy $20.00 $16.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $20.00 $10.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $19.50 $12.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $16.00 $13.00 Ben Kallo Baird Lowers Outperform $15.00 $18.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $7.00 $8.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $10.00 $11.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $13.00 $16.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Hold $12.00 $13.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems ("Energy Servers") for on-site power generation. Bloom Energy Servers are fuel-flexible and can use natural gas, biogas, and hydrogen to create 24/7 electricity for stationary applications. In 2021, the company announced plans to leverage its technology and enter the electrolyzer market. Bloom primarily sells its systems in the United States and internationally.

Bloom Energy: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Bloom Energy faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -17.46% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Bloom Energy's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -4.45% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -3.44%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bloom Energy's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.57%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, Bloom Energy faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

