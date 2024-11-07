Critical Insights From Bloom Energy Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Bloom Energy, revealing an average target of $12.71, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. This current average has decreased by 11.06% from the previous average price target of $14.29.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Bloom Energy by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $7.00 $8.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $10.00 $11.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $13.00 $16.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Hold $12.00 $13.00 Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Lowers Hold $11.00 $15.00 Manav Gupta UBS Lowers Buy $23.00 $25.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Raises Hold $13.00 $12.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Bloom Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Bloom Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Bloom Energy's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Bloom Energy's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Bloom Energy: A Closer Look

Bloom Energy designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems ("Energy Servers") for on-site power generation. Bloom Energy Servers are fuel-flexible and can use natural gas, biogas, and hydrogen to create 24/7 electricity for stationary applications. In 2021, the company announced plans to leverage its technology and enter the electrolyzer market. Bloom primarily sells its systems in the United States and South Korea.

Bloom Energy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Bloom Energy showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 11.52% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Bloom Energy's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -18.4% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bloom Energy's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -13.89%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bloom Energy's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -2.56%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.06, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

