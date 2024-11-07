Critical Insights From Atlas Energy Solutions Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Atlas Energy Solutions, revealing an average target of $23.8, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. A decline of 9.33% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Atlas Energy Solutions's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $21.00 - Keith Mackey RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $25.00 $25.00 Derek Podhaizer Barclays Lowers Overweight $23.00 $26.00 Keith Mackey RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $25.00 $26.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $25.00 $28.00

Delving into Atlas Energy Solutions's Background

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a provider of proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico, the most active oil and natural gas basin in North America. Proppant is necessary to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells. One hundred percent of its sand reserves are located in Winkler and Ward Counties, Texas, within the Permian Basin, and its operations consist of proppant production and processing facilities, including two facilities near Kermit, Texas, and a third facility near Monahans, Texas.

Atlas Energy Solutions's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Atlas Energy Solutions showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 93.15% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Atlas Energy Solutions's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.29%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.37%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Atlas Energy Solutions's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Atlas Energy Solutions's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.47.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

