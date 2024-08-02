Critical Insights From Apellis Pharmaceuticals Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

During the last three months, 13 analysts shared their evaluations of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 0 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $79.69, along with a high estimate of $100.00 and a low estimate of $46.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 7.24% lower than the prior average price target of $85.91.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $85.00 $85.00 Akash Tewari Jefferies Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Colleen Kusy Baird Lowers Outperform $86.00 $100.00 Colleen Kusy Baird Maintains Outperform $100.00 $100.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $77.00 $90.00 Colleen Kusy Baird Maintains Outperform $100.00 $100.00 Biren Amin Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $46.00 - Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $92.00 $92.00 Derek Archila Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $48.00 $57.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $85.00 $85.00 Yigal Nochomovitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $60.00 $67.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $92.00 - Eliana Merle UBS Lowers Buy $85.00 $89.00

Delving into Apellis Pharmaceuticals's Background

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs through the inhibition of the complement system, which is an integral component of the immune system, at the level of C3, the central protein in the complement cascade.

Key Indicators: Apellis Pharmaceuticals's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Apellis Pharmaceuticals showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 284.26% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -38.55%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Apellis Pharmaceuticals's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -28.8%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Apellis Pharmaceuticals's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -8.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Apellis Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.41, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

