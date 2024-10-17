Critical Insights From Annaly Capital Management Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $22.38, with a high estimate of $23.50 and a low estimate of $21.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $20.75, the current average has increased by 7.86%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Annaly Capital Management. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Overweight $22.00 $21.00 Donald Fandetti Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $23.00 $19.00 Merrill Ross Compass Point Raises Buy $23.50 $22.00 Jason Weaver Jones Trading Maintains Buy $21.00 $21.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Annaly Capital Management. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Annaly Capital Management compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Annaly Capital Management's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Annaly Capital Management's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Annaly Capital Management analyst ratings.

Discovering Annaly Capital Management: A Closer Look

Annaly Capital Management Inc is an American mortgage real estate investment trust. The Company owns a portfolio of real estate related investments, including mortgage pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, credit risk transfer securities, other securities representing interests in or obligations backed by pools of mortgage loans, residential mortgage loans and mortgage servicing rights. Its business objective is to generate net income for distribution to its stockholders and optimize its returns through prudent management of its diversified investment strategies. The Company's three investment groups are comprised of the following: Annaly Agency Group, Annaly Residential Credit Group, Annaly Mortgage Servicing Rights Group.

Key Indicators: Annaly Capital Management's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Annaly Capital Management faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -78.02% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Annaly Capital Management's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -97.19%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.48%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Annaly Capital Management's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.05%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Annaly Capital Management's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.82, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

