Critical Insights From Annaly Capital Management Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $22.12, with a high estimate of $23.50 and a low estimate of $21.00. This current average reflects an increase of 7.9% from the previous average price target of $20.50.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Annaly Capital Management. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Donald Fandetti Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $23.00 $19.00 Merrill Ross Compass Point Raises Buy $23.50 $22.00 Jason Weaver Jones Trading Maintains Buy $21.00 $21.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Overweight $21.00 $20.00

Annaly Capital Management Inc is an American mortgage real estate investment trust. The Company owns a portfolio of real estate related investments, including mortgage pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, credit risk transfer securities, other securities representing interests in or obligations backed by pools of mortgage loans, residential mortgage loans and mortgage servicing rights. Its business objective is to generate net income for distribution to its stockholders and optimize its returns through prudent management of its diversified investment strategies. The Company's three investment groups are comprised of the following: Annaly Agency Group, Annaly Residential Credit Group, Annaly Mortgage Servicing Rights Group.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Annaly Capital Management's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -78.02% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Annaly Capital Management's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -97.19%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.48%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Annaly Capital Management's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Annaly Capital Management's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.82, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

