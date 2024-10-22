Critical Insights From ANI Pharmaceuticals Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for ANI Pharmaceuticals, presenting an average target of $76.83, a high estimate of $94.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. A 6.08% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $81.80.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of ANI Pharmaceuticals by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gregory Fraser Truist Securities Raises Hold $62.00 $60.00 David Amsellem Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $68.00 - Elliot Wilbur Raymond James Raises Outperform $83.00 $81.00 Oren Livnat HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $94.00 $94.00 Gregory Fraser Truist Securities Lowers Hold $60.00 $80.00 Oren Livnat HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $94.00 $94.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to ANI Pharmaceuticals. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ANI Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of ANI Pharmaceuticals's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on ANI Pharmaceuticals analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic prescription pharmaceuticals. It manufactures liquid, powder, and oral solid dose products. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytic, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products. Some of its generic products include Erythromycin ethyl succinate, Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone (EEMT), Etodolac Fenofibrate, Fluvoxamine, Hydrocortisone Enema and Vancomycin. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

ANI Pharmaceuticals: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining ANI Pharmaceuticals's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 18.44% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: ANI Pharmaceuticals's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -1.95%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.59%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): ANI Pharmaceuticals's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.29% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.63.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ANIP

Date Firm Action From To Nov 2021 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Nov 2021 Truist Securities Initiates Coverage On Buy May 2021 Raymond James Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for ANIP

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.