Critical Insights From American Homes 4 Rent Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated American Homes 4 Rent and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $40.17, accompanied by a high estimate of $42.00 and a low estimate of $38.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 2.14% increase from the previous average price target of $39.33.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of American Homes 4 Rent's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brad Heffern RBC Capital Raises Outperform $42.00 $41.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $39.00 $38.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Raises Neutral $38.00 $37.00 Anthony Powell Barclays Lowers Overweight $42.00 $43.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $41.00 $39.00 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $39.00 $38.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to American Homes 4 Rent. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of American Homes 4 Rent compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of American Homes 4 Rent's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of American Homes 4 Rent's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent is a real estate investment trust primarily focused on acquiring, operating, and leasing single-family homes as rental properties throughout the United States. The company's real estate portfolio is largely comprised of single-family properties in urban markets in the Southern and Midwestern regions of the U.S. American Homes 4 Rent's land holdings also represent a sizable percentage of its total assets in terms of value. The company derives the vast majority of its income in the form of rental revenue from single-family properties through short-term or annual leases. The firm's largest geographical markets include Dallas, Texas; Indianapolis, Indiana; Atlanta, Georgia; and Charlotte, North Carolina in terms of the number of properties in each.

American Homes 4 Rent: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: American Homes 4 Rent's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.01%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: American Homes 4 Rent's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 21.76%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Homes 4 Rent's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.31%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Homes 4 Rent's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.71%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: American Homes 4 Rent's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.71, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

