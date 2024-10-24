Critical Insights From Amazon.com Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 38 analysts have published ratings on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 14 23 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 8 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 7 0 0 0 3M Ago 9 8 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $228.76, a high estimate of $265.00, and a low estimate of $183.00. Observing a 0.29% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $228.09.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Amazon.com among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $265.00 $265.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform $240.00 $240.00 Nat Schindler Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $245.00 - Jeffrey Wlodarczak Pivotal Research Announces Buy $260.00 - Gil Luria DA Davidson Maintains Buy $235.00 $235.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $215.00 $215.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $210.00 $230.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $183.00 $225.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $265.00 $265.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $210.00 $210.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $230.00 $230.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $265.00 $230.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $230.00 $230.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $240.00 $225.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $230.00 $230.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $230.00 - Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $230.00 - Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $265.00 $245.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $225.00 $232.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $210.00 $240.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Buy $221.00 $220.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $215.00 $215.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $245.00 $225.00 Tom Forte Maxim Group Raises Buy $251.00 $238.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Lowers Buy $210.00 $220.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Raises Buy $215.00 $210.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Overweight $235.00 $220.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $215.00 $220.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Outperform $225.00 $225.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Lowers Buy $225.00 $235.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Lowers Buy $224.00 $228.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $230.00 $240.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $230.00 $250.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $225.00 $225.00 Stephen Ju UBS Raises Buy $224.00 $217.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Amazon.com. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Amazon.com compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Amazon.com's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Amazon.com's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Amazon.com's Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Amazon.com

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Amazon.com displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.12%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Amazon.com's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 9.11%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amazon.com's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.95% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amazon.com's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.48%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.56.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

