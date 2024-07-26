Critical Insights From Alignment Healthcare Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Alignment Healthcare, presenting an average target of $9.25, a high estimate of $12.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. This current average reflects an increase of 32.14% from the previous average price target of $7.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Alignment Healthcare is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Craig Jones Stifel Raises Buy $12.00 $9.00 Michael Ha Baird Announces Outperform $10.00 - Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $8.00 $6.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $7.00 $6.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Alignment Healthcare. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Alignment Healthcare compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Alignment Healthcare's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Alignment Healthcare: A Closer Look

Alignment Healthcare Inc is a next-generation, consumer-centric platform that is revolutionizing the healthcare experience for seniors through Medicare Advantage plans. These plans are marketed and sold direct-to-consumer, allowing seniors to select the manner in which customers receive healthcare coverage and services on an annual basis. The company combines a technology platform and clinical model for more effective health outcomes.

Alignment Healthcare: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Alignment Healthcare's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 43.14%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Alignment Healthcare's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.4%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alignment Healthcare's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -32.32%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alignment Healthcare's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.59%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Alignment Healthcare's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.3, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

