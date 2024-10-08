Critical Insights From Albemarle Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) has been analyzed by 16 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 10 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 7 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $103.25, a high estimate of $170.00, and a low estimate of $78.00. A decline of 21.18% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Albemarle is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $110.00 $100.00 Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $170.00 $190.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $78.00 $115.00 Corinne Blanchard Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $80.00 $105.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $90.00 $95.00 Ben Isaacson Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $85.00 $135.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $111.00 $128.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $132.00 $151.00 Ben Kallo Baird Lowers Neutral $85.00 $102.00 Matthew DeYoe B of A Securities Lowers Buy $126.00 $135.00 Ben Kallo Baird Lowers Outperform $102.00 $127.00 Andres Castanos Mollor Berenberg Lowers Hold $83.00 $160.00 Corinne Blanchard Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $105.00 $140.00 Santhosh Seshadri HSBC Announces Hold $95.00 - Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Neutral $100.00 $137.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $100.00 $145.00

Discovering Albemarle: A Closer Look

Albemarle is one of the world's largest lithium producers. In the lithium industry, the majority of demand comes from batteries, where lithium is used as the energy storage material, particularly in electric vehicles. Albemarle is a fully integrated lithium producer. Its upstream resources include salt brine deposits in Chile and the US and two hard rock mines in Australia, both of which are joint ventures. The company operates lithium refining plants in Chile, the US, Australia, and China. Albemarle is a global leader in the production of bromine, used in flame retardants. It is also a major producer of oil refining catalysts.

Understanding the Numbers: Albemarle's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Albemarle's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -39.65% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Albemarle's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -16.07%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Albemarle's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -2.51%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Albemarle's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Albemarle's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.39, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

