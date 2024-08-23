Critical Insights From Agilent Technologies Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Ratings for Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) were provided by 18 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 9 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 2 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 5 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $141.83, a high estimate of $165.00, and a low estimate of $125.00. This current average represents a 2.11% decrease from the previous average price target of $144.89.

The standing of Agilent Technologies among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Underweight $135.00 $125.00 Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Raises Buy $165.00 $150.00 Dan Brennan TD Cowen Raises Buy $160.00 $153.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $135.00 $130.00 Derik De Bruin B of A Securities Raises Neutral $147.00 $140.00 Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Raises Buy $150.00 $135.00 Ross Muken Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $130.00 $126.00 Derik De Bruin B of A Securities Raises Neutral $140.00 $134.00 Brandon Couillard Jefferies Lowers Hold $135.00 $152.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Underweight $125.00 $135.00 Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Lowers Neutral $135.00 $145.00 Dan Brennan TD Cowen Lowers Buy $153.00 $163.00 Rachel Vatnsdal JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $155.00 $165.00 Derik De Bruin B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $134.00 $145.00 Elizabeth Garcia UBS Lowers Neutral $141.00 $155.00 Ross Muken Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $126.00 $145.00 Daniel Arias Stifel Lowers Buy $151.00 $163.00 Catherine Schulte Baird Lowers Outperform $136.00 $147.00

Originally spun out of Hewlett-Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved into a leading life sciences and diagnostics firm. Today, Agilent's measurement technologies serve a broad base of customers with its three operating segments: life science and applied tools, cross lab (consisting of consumables and services related to life science and applied tools), and diagnostics and genomics. Over half of its sales are generated from the biopharmaceutical, chemical, and advanced materials end markets, but it also supports clinical lab, environmental, forensics, food, academic, and government-related organizations. The company is geographically diverse, with operations in the U.S. and China representing the largest country concentrations.

Agilent Technologies's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Agilent Technologies displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.32%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Agilent Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 17.87%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Agilent Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.65%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Agilent Technologies's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.58% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Agilent Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.5.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

