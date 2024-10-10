Critical Insights From ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) has been analyzed by 7 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $25.0, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. Experiencing a 15.05% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $29.43.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive ACADIA Pharmaceuticals. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Hoang Citigroup Lowers Buy $23.00 $30.00 Ashwani Verma UBS Lowers Buy $23.00 $25.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00 Ami Fadia Needham Lowers Buy $28.00 $30.00 Charles Duncan Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $28.00 $37.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $26.00 $29.00 Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $20.00 $28.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to ACADIA Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology company that develops and commercializes biopharmaceutical products to address central nervous system disorders. The company aims to discover small molecules drugs that address disorders such as Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, and schizophrenia. Acadia also seeks to in-license or acquire complementary products and candidates. The company's patent applications claim proprietary technology, including novel methods of screening and chemical synthetic methods, novel drug targets, and novel compounds identified using its technology.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 46.44% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 13.8%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.81%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.77%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.11.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

