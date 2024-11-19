Critical Insights From Academy Sports Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

In the latest quarter, 13 analysts provided ratings for Academy Sports (NASDAQ:ASO), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 5 3 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $62.0, a high estimate of $77.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. This current average has decreased by 0.86% from the previous average price target of $62.54.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Academy Sports among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Civello Truist Securities Lowers Hold $50.00 $63.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $60.00 $65.00 Jonathan Matuszewski Jefferies Lowers Buy $64.00 $68.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $60.00 $60.00 Will Gaertner Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $51.00 $46.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Hold $56.00 $54.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Maintains Buy $77.00 $77.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $65.00 $60.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Outperform $65.00 $65.00 Joseph Civello Truist Securities Raises Buy $63.00 $60.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $65.00 $65.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $65.00 $65.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Outperform $65.00 $65.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Academy Sports. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Academy Sports compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Academy Sports's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Academy Sports's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Academy Sports

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc is engaged in the retail business of sporting goods and outdoor recreation products. The product categories of the company are outdoors, apparel, sports & recreation, and footwear.

Academy Sports's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Academy Sports faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.15% in revenue growth as of 31 July, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Academy Sports's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 9.21%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Academy Sports's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.39%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Academy Sports's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.93%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, Academy Sports adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

