Critical Infrastructure Technologies Faces Filing Delays

October 28, 2024 — 09:03 pm EDT

Critical Infrastructure Technologies Ltd. (TSE:CTTT) has released an update.

Critical Infrastructure Technologies Ltd. has announced a delay in filing their audited financial statements, leading to a potential cease trade order by the British Columbia Securities Commission. The delay is due to complications with the audit of their Australian subsidiary, and the company is working to resolve this by the end of November. Investors are advised to consult with advisors regarding the implications of this situation.

