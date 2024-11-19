Critical Infrastructure Technologies Announces Meeting Results and Filing Default

Critical Infrastructure Technologies Ltd. (TSE:CTTT) has released an update.

Critical Infrastructure Technologies Ltd. held its annual special meeting where shareholders approved all resolutions, including electing board members and adopting an equity incentive plan. However, the company also announced it has been placed on the default issuers list by the British Columbia Securities Commission due to failing to file key financial documents on time.

