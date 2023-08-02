Critical Elements Lithium (CRECF) Price Target Increased by 5.03% to 3.58

The average one-year price target for Critical Elements Lithium (OTC:CRECF) has been revised to 3.58 / share. This is an increase of 5.03% from the prior estimate of 3.41 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.42 to a high of 4.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 170.58% from the latest reported closing price of 1.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Critical Elements Lithium. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 60.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRECF is 0.48%, an increase of 350.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 93.99% to 2,601K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WAMVX - Wasatch Micro Cap Value Fund Investor Class shares holds 1,061K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 772K shares, representing an increase of 27.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRECF by 67.78% over the last quarter.

PSPFX - Global Resources Fund holds 550K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 400K shares, representing an increase of 27.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRECF by 72.91% over the last quarter.

Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. holds 365K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 320K shares, representing an increase of 12.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRECF by 31.53% over the last quarter.

BATT - Amplify Advanced Battery Metals and Materials ETF holds 283K shares.

QWVOX - Clearwater Small Companies Fund holds 207K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 147K shares, representing an increase of 28.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRECF by 69.27% over the last quarter.

See all Critical Elements Lithium regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.