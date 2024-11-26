News & Insights

Critica Limited’s Strategic Shift to Rare Earths

Venture Minerals Limited (AU:CRI) has released an update.

Critica Limited has undergone significant changes in 2024, focusing on its Jupiter rare-earth discovery as its flagship project. The company completed a $6 million equity raise to support this and other critical mineral projects, emphasizing its strategic shift towards high-demand resources. Critica is poised to leverage its position in the Australian Rare Earths ecosystem, aiming to capitalize on the growing global need for rare earth elements.

For further insights into AU:CRI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

