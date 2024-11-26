Critica Limited’s Strategic Shift to Rare Earths

Venture Minerals Limited (AU:CRI) has released an update.

Critica Limited has undergone significant changes in 2024, focusing on its Jupiter rare-earth discovery as its flagship project. The company completed a $6 million equity raise to support this and other critical mineral projects, emphasizing its strategic shift towards high-demand resources. Critica is poised to leverage its position in the Australian Rare Earths ecosystem, aiming to capitalize on the growing global need for rare earth elements.

