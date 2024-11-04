Critica Limited Updates Trading Policy for Transparency

Venture Minerals Limited (AU:CRI) has released an update.

Critica Limited has updated its Trading Policy to ensure compliance with the Corporations Act and ASX Listing Rules, aiming to enhance transparency and minimize insider trading risks. The policy applies to directors, employees, and key contractors, emphasizing careful timing in the trading of company securities. This move seeks to protect the company’s reputation and meet regulatory obligations.

