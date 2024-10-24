Critica Limited Schedules Annual General Meeting

Venture Minerals Limited (AU:CRI) has released an update.

Critica Limited has announced its annual general meeting for shareholders to be held on November 27, 2024, at The Park Business Centre in West Perth. Key items on the agenda include the review of the company’s financial reports and a non-binding resolution on the Remuneration Report. Shareholders are encouraged to vote and submit questions ahead of the meeting.

